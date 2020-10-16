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Trump's Political Theater for Dummies
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29 views • October 16, 2020
Originally published on YouTube 20 July 2020. The psalmist declared: “Trust not in princes, nor the children of men, for there is no safety in them.” (Psalm 145:3 [LXX] 146:3 [[KJV]) In this video, Scott discusses the futility and frustration of those who invest years of their life anxiously riveted to the political theater, hoping in the empty promises given by their champions in a never-ending dog and pony show.
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Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
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OWASSO, OK 74055
Link to Scott's BitChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/scottstephenstv/
BitChute referral code: https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/scottstephenstv/
Follow Scott's videos uncensored on LBRY https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
and Odysee https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
Link to Scott's BrandNewTube channel: https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=scottstephenstv
Link to Scott's Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scottstephenstv
Link to Scott's ebooks onAmazon Kindle:
http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
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