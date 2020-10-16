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Trump's Political Theater for Dummies
Scott Stephens TV
Scott Stephens TV
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29 views • October 16, 2020
Originally published on YouTube 20 July 2020. The psalmist declared: “Trust not in princes, nor the children of men, for there is no safety in them.” (Psalm 145:3 [LXX] 146:3 [[KJV]) In this video, Scott discusses the futility and frustration of those who invest years of their life anxiously riveted to the political theater, hoping in the empty promises given by their champions in a never-ending dog and pony show.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy