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OUT OF SHADOWS UPDATE - HOW MAINSTREAM MEDIA & HOLLYWOOD MANIPULATE & CONTROL THE PUBLIC
OnYourFeetorOnYourKnees
OnYourFeetorOnYourKnees
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107 views • July 17, 2020
This video is posted here as a backup in case YouTube censors-removes it. The original video can be seen below on this same page.

The Out Of The Shadows documentary lifts the mask on how the mainstream media & Hollywood manipulate & control the masses by spreading propaganda throughout their content. Our goal is to wake up the general public by shedding light on how we all have been lied to & brainwashed by a hidden enemy with a sinister agenda.

This project is the result of two years of blood, sweat, and tears by a team of woke professionals. It’s been independently produced and funded and is available on many different platforms for free for anyone to watch.

Patriots made this documentary with the sole purpose of getting the truth out there. If you like the documentary, please share this video.

You can support our team and future projects making a donation at https://www.outofshadows.org

OUT OF SHADOWS OFFICIAL - How Mainstream Media & Hollywood Manipulate & Control the Public
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MY8Nfzcn1qQ&;feature=emb_logo

Download a copy to share https://mega.nz/file/zrwDUQwT#KE11IVQ4UhszWXek-Q6QV9UYFuLEWMEpohTHdlRH9MU

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freedomliesamericaworldtruthglobalpandemiceuropesafetyasiasharequestionsmisinformationunitefakenewslockdownhuman-rightscoronaviruscovid-19outofshadowsmainstreammediaonyourfeetoronyourknees
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy