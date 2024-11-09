RT News - November 9 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nov 9, 2024
rt.com
Unearthing the real reason for Europe's backing of Ukraine - a German MP suggests the spoils of the mineral-rich Donbass is the reason for Kiev to fight on. Donald Trump pledges to halve energy prices by turning the production taps to full. But has he forgotten the impact this had on America and the world during his first term? The Russian and Indonesian navies wrap up their first joint military drills in the Java Sea, signaling a new phase of their strategic partnership.