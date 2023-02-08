EX-ECOHEALTH ALLIANCE EXEC TURNS WUHAN WHISTLEBLOWER from TheHighwire.com

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Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/ex-ecohealth-alliance-exec-turns-wuhan-whistleblower/
Former Senior Executive at EcoHealth Alliance, Dr. Andrew Huff, joins Del in studio to discuss his new book, The Truth About Wuhan, his firsthand account of the overwhelming corruption that led to the emergence of COVID-19, and the alleged cover-up orchestrated by the highest levels of US health regulators.
#TheTruthAboutWuhan #AndrewHuff #EcoHealthAlliance
POSTED: February 6, 2023