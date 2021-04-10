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"Federal Conservative Party of Canada is a puppet" - Accidental Intentions 04/09/21
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81 views • April 10, 2021
Ontario holds one of the records as having the toughest and longest lockdown restrictions in North America, having businesses closed for over 100+ days.
After the recent third stay at home order was announced, the public is now starting to ask questions. Lockdowns have negative effects, permenant business closures, bakruptcies, depression, overdoses, suicides and much more, yet Doug Ford still insists that lockdowns are the best answer to the rising Covid case numbers.
Join Kerry Lee as he sits down with Pastor Henry Hildebrandt and his sone Herbert Hildebrandt to discuss some of the untold situations taking place which raises even more questions for concern on the actions being taken.
After the recent third stay at home order was announced, the public is now starting to ask questions. Lockdowns have negative effects, permenant business closures, bakruptcies, depression, overdoses, suicides and much more, yet Doug Ford still insists that lockdowns are the best answer to the rising Covid case numbers.
Join Kerry Lee as he sits down with Pastor Henry Hildebrandt and his sone Herbert Hildebrandt to discuss some of the untold situations taking place which raises even more questions for concern on the actions being taken.
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