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5G Expert's Claims Put to the Test
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34 views • February 02, 2021
Andrew McNeil's analysis of the antenna:
https://youtu.be/bSFJv70pFuI
Leigh Porter's test with LEGO Mindstorm:
https://youtu.be/kTPB5AFdgPY
Subscriptions to Leigh and Andrew are mandatory.
Script provided by OSI.
References to antenna design:
Master list:
https://mctoon.net/antenna-references/
The article that Mark used to get his diagram:
https://electronicsdesk.com/patch-antenna.html
Notice that HIS OWN REFERENCE makes it clear that the ground plane is necessary:
“The ground plane must have comparatively very large dimensions than the patch.”
Microstrip Antenna and Their Applications
https://www.electronicsforu.com/technology-trends/microstrip-antenna-applications
“The most common version of printed antenna is microstrip antenna, which consists of a metallic patch above a ground plane.“
Figure 1 shows a strip antenna with the larger patch than the lead and the ground plane.
Antenna Theory Analysis and Design, 3rd Edition by Balanis
https://www.academia.edu/11205305/Antenna_Theory_Analysis_and_Design_3rd_Edition_by_Balanis
Page 812 (PDF page 770) shows the characteristics of a microstrip antenna.
Antenna Theory: Analysis and Design 4th Edition by Constantine A. Balanis
https://amzn.to/2Wvu3TI
Online Microstrip antenna calculator
https://www.pasternack.com/t-calculator-microstrip-ant.aspx
Modern Antenna Design, 2nd Edition
http://www.radio-astronomy.org/library/Antenna-design.pdf
“A monopole consists of a single conductor fed out of a ground plane from the center conductor of a coax.”
Microstrip (Patch) Antennas
http://www.antenna-theory.com/antennas/patches/antenna.php
What’s The Difference Between A Dipole And A Ground Plane Antenna?
https://www.electronicdesign.com/technologies/wireless/article/21799716/whats-the-difference-between-a-dipole-and-a-ground-plane-antenna
Electronics Design – Antennas 101
https://www.electronicdesign.com/technologies/passives/article/21769333/welcome-to-antennas-101
High-Gain Antenna
https://www.techopedia.com/definition/26056/high-gain-antenna-hga
Lens Antenna basics and Types-Dielectric,metal plate lens Antenna
https://www.rfwireless-world.com/Articles/Lens-Antenna-basics-and-types.html
Dielectric lens antennas
Carlos A. Fernandes, Eduardo B. Lima, and Jorge R. Costa
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/308912381_Dielectric_Lens_Antennas
1/4 Wave Ground Plane Antenna Calculator
https://m0ukd.com/calculators/quarter-wave-ground-plane-antenna-calculator/
Introduction to Antenna Design #1 // Terminology
https://youtu.be/KikjUWMX0lE
Introduction to Antenna Design #2 // Monopole Antennas
https://youtu.be/vogrpwdBv1Q
Introduction to Antenna Design #3 // Dipole Antennas
https://youtu.be/_ZC3tTWyW4w
Antennas 101 / How does an antenna work
https://youtu.be/oiBi9RbNBUY
How Does An Antenna Work? | weBoost
https://youtu.be/PPKEpJEt_cM
How do antennas work?
https://youtu.be/fSoXIqBlg9M
How Does An Antenna Work? | weBoost
https://youtu.be/PPKEpJEt_cM
Join this channel to get access to perks:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf0loVAqbGflAY959UKq9gA/join
Find me here:
Facebook: Michael Toon
https://www.facebook.com/groups/5GFacts/
Twitter: @MCToon27
Discord: https://discord.gg/A4fzr2g
EMail: [email protected]
Want to support what I do:
https://www.patreon.com/MCToon
Bitcoin: 18P3qU7q2vb1SPcgGTzxMHQrCQJE93Gsid
Have a look at my web site for more related information:
https://www.mctoon.net
Tron-esque intro renders by Heads or Tails Gaming
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Aut2OzUupcokQS-ahmYkA
https://youtu.be/bSFJv70pFuI
Leigh Porter's test with LEGO Mindstorm:
https://youtu.be/kTPB5AFdgPY
Subscriptions to Leigh and Andrew are mandatory.
Script provided by OSI.
References to antenna design:
Master list:
https://mctoon.net/antenna-references/
The article that Mark used to get his diagram:
https://electronicsdesk.com/patch-antenna.html
Notice that HIS OWN REFERENCE makes it clear that the ground plane is necessary:
“The ground plane must have comparatively very large dimensions than the patch.”
Microstrip Antenna and Their Applications
https://www.electronicsforu.com/technology-trends/microstrip-antenna-applications
“The most common version of printed antenna is microstrip antenna, which consists of a metallic patch above a ground plane.“
Figure 1 shows a strip antenna with the larger patch than the lead and the ground plane.
Antenna Theory Analysis and Design, 3rd Edition by Balanis
https://www.academia.edu/11205305/Antenna_Theory_Analysis_and_Design_3rd_Edition_by_Balanis
Page 812 (PDF page 770) shows the characteristics of a microstrip antenna.
Antenna Theory: Analysis and Design 4th Edition by Constantine A. Balanis
https://amzn.to/2Wvu3TI
Online Microstrip antenna calculator
https://www.pasternack.com/t-calculator-microstrip-ant.aspx
Modern Antenna Design, 2nd Edition
http://www.radio-astronomy.org/library/Antenna-design.pdf
“A monopole consists of a single conductor fed out of a ground plane from the center conductor of a coax.”
Microstrip (Patch) Antennas
http://www.antenna-theory.com/antennas/patches/antenna.php
What’s The Difference Between A Dipole And A Ground Plane Antenna?
https://www.electronicdesign.com/technologies/wireless/article/21799716/whats-the-difference-between-a-dipole-and-a-ground-plane-antenna
Electronics Design – Antennas 101
https://www.electronicdesign.com/technologies/passives/article/21769333/welcome-to-antennas-101
High-Gain Antenna
https://www.techopedia.com/definition/26056/high-gain-antenna-hga
Lens Antenna basics and Types-Dielectric,metal plate lens Antenna
https://www.rfwireless-world.com/Articles/Lens-Antenna-basics-and-types.html
Dielectric lens antennas
Carlos A. Fernandes, Eduardo B. Lima, and Jorge R. Costa
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/308912381_Dielectric_Lens_Antennas
1/4 Wave Ground Plane Antenna Calculator
https://m0ukd.com/calculators/quarter-wave-ground-plane-antenna-calculator/
Introduction to Antenna Design #1 // Terminology
https://youtu.be/KikjUWMX0lE
Introduction to Antenna Design #2 // Monopole Antennas
https://youtu.be/vogrpwdBv1Q
Introduction to Antenna Design #3 // Dipole Antennas
https://youtu.be/_ZC3tTWyW4w
Antennas 101 / How does an antenna work
https://youtu.be/oiBi9RbNBUY
How Does An Antenna Work? | weBoost
https://youtu.be/PPKEpJEt_cM
How do antennas work?
https://youtu.be/fSoXIqBlg9M
How Does An Antenna Work? | weBoost
https://youtu.be/PPKEpJEt_cM
Join this channel to get access to perks:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf0loVAqbGflAY959UKq9gA/join
Find me here:
Facebook: Michael Toon
https://www.facebook.com/groups/5GFacts/
Twitter: @MCToon27
Discord: https://discord.gg/A4fzr2g
EMail: [email protected]
Want to support what I do:
https://www.patreon.com/MCToon
Bitcoin: 18P3qU7q2vb1SPcgGTzxMHQrCQJE93Gsid
Have a look at my web site for more related information:
https://www.mctoon.net
Tron-esque intro renders by Heads or Tails Gaming
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Aut2OzUupcokQS-ahmYkA
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