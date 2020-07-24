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Can Water Act Like an Antioxidant in Your Body? - Paul Barattiero
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73 views • July 24, 2020
In this video, cancer researcher Ty Bollinger speaks with hydration specialist Paul Barattiero. Paul shares the reason why free radicals harm our system. And how properly structured water carries toxins out of our bodies and acts as an antioxidant. The full interview with Paul is part of "The Quest For The Cures Continues" docu-series.
If you would like to support our mission and own all episodes of our latest docu-series, A Global Quest, please follow this link: http://bit.ly/AGQ-Brighteon.
Our mission is to educate the world, expose lies & empower people with life-saving knowledge. Help us share the truth by clicking the SHARE button above!
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About Paul Barattiero
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Paul Barattiero, C.Ped serves as President at Echo Water and President at Synergy Rehab Technologies, Inc.
Paul’s wife suffered from medical challenges throughout their marriage. Just over ten years ago, he was introduced to a water technology that he was told would help his wife. After watching his wife’s conditions improved by properly structured water, Paul extensively studied the properties of water and different methods of filtering and structuring water. He continues to advance the technology of negatively charging Hydrogen and electrons in water along with micro-clustering to help individuals with cancer and diabetes increase blood pH, energy, and detoxify.
Paul founded and developed the Echo® Water Ionizer, a leading brand of negatively charged and structured water. He has been heard on the radio and has lectured at medical conventions on the effects of chronic dehydration.
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About The Truth About Cancer
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Inside The Truth About Cancer Docu-Series
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Doctors, researchers, experts, and survivors show you exactly how to prevent and treat cancer in our 3 original docu-series: "The Quest for the Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and on our website: http://bit.ly/ttac-shop.
In our docu-series, you’ll travel with Ty Bollinger who lost both his mother and father to cancer (as well as 5 other family members). Ty travels the country and the globe and sits down with leading experts, doctors, researchers, and cancer conquerors to find out their proven methods for preventing and treating cancer.
Please join our email list to be notified of all upcoming events (including free airings of our docu-series): http://bit.ly/ttac-join.
If you would like to support our mission and own all episodes of our latest docu-series, A Global Quest, please follow this link: http://bit.ly/AGQ-Brighteon.
Our mission is to educate the world, expose lies & empower people with life-saving knowledge. Help us share the truth by clicking the SHARE button above!
--------------------------------------------------
About Paul Barattiero
--------------------------------------------------
Paul Barattiero, C.Ped serves as President at Echo Water and President at Synergy Rehab Technologies, Inc.
Paul’s wife suffered from medical challenges throughout their marriage. Just over ten years ago, he was introduced to a water technology that he was told would help his wife. After watching his wife’s conditions improved by properly structured water, Paul extensively studied the properties of water and different methods of filtering and structuring water. He continues to advance the technology of negatively charging Hydrogen and electrons in water along with micro-clustering to help individuals with cancer and diabetes increase blood pH, energy, and detoxify.
Paul founded and developed the Echo® Water Ionizer, a leading brand of negatively charged and structured water. He has been heard on the radio and has lectured at medical conventions on the effects of chronic dehydration.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Inside The Truth About Cancer Docu-Series
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Doctors, researchers, experts, and survivors show you exactly how to prevent and treat cancer in our 3 original docu-series: "The Quest for the Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and on our website: http://bit.ly/ttac-shop.
In our docu-series, you’ll travel with Ty Bollinger who lost both his mother and father to cancer (as well as 5 other family members). Ty travels the country and the globe and sits down with leading experts, doctors, researchers, and cancer conquerors to find out their proven methods for preventing and treating cancer.
Please join our email list to be notified of all upcoming events (including free airings of our docu-series): http://bit.ly/ttac-join.
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