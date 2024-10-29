Prepare Your Weapons For What's Coming

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Communist coups are historically very bloody, violent affairs. Take the time now to clean, oil, inspect and regularly handle your battery to assure proper function when you need them the most. Dr Eric Berg DC video about supplements that work together-https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=KHTDAnsSO5k LTC Steven Murray sitrep 10/28-https://rss.com/podcasts/ltcstevenmurray/ Communists are trained to define everything that opposes their beliefs as "fascist"-literally the perverse, moronic version of "nanner nanner boo boo stick your head in doo doo." Don't let them push you around with words. Push back with truth.