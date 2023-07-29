Create New Account
Video Compilation of Yesterday's Destruction of the Ukrainian Attack - South of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye, South Donetsk Area
More footage of the destruction of the Ukrainian attack south of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye/South Donetsk Area.

ℹ️ Reminder that yesterday the Russian Ministry of Defense 🔹 confirmed that 7 tanks, 19 IFVs and APCs, and 4 artillery guns were knocked out or destroyed and 290 AFU servicemen were KIA in attacks in the Zaporozhye/South Donetsk area.

