Our NEWEST Sponsor

Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day moneyback guarantee you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.

https://yourmp.cardiomiraclehealth.com/

The Health Freedom Vote Elects the President!

With Jake Baker, Ph.D., Host of “The Baker Report” and Founder of Sanus1

CloutHub.com, @DrJakeBaker

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://your-mp.com/subscribe/

Hey…Buy us a cup of Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/YourfreedomHub

A poll making music to the ears of the growing Health Freedom movement concludes (1) our vote will defeat mandating, crony-enabling Kamala in 2024. Unless, of course, the election once again is stolen, or we underestimate the success with which the Global Satanists have brainwashed the West to demand bread and circuses … that is … socialism (to the extent conservatives never again will hold office).

If our vote elects Trump, he has promised a Chronic Disease Commission in which Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will uproot the crony capture of the bureaucracies blamed for the real epidemic - chronic disease. Systematically, he will end the Deep State’s pollution of our air, water, land, food and medicine. Along with the cash market upgrading health care to one based on rational prices and more integrated (natural) care, the Health Freedom vote knows what’s at stake in this election.

To lead this discussion, Dr. Baker will outline his own views on the above. He’ll also answer your toughest questions about our tragic epidemic - chronic disease - and how best to reverse it and, in the process, Make America Healthy Again. If Kamala wins, of course, we’ll have to discuss what marginal improvements to health laws for which one can even hope, or plan how we can refocus in the 50 states while Blackrock’s cronies retain their ill-gotten regulatory capture under 4 more years of their puppet Biden-Harris govt.

Jake has over forty years’ experience in both radio and television and has run businesses coinciding with his interests in politics, history, Bible prophecy and health. Author of several books, including the best seller, “ChequeMate: The Game of Princes,” he was previously on Freedom Hub discussing the dangers of receiving vaccinated blood while being hospitalized and he introduced his new Sanus1 all-natural detox/cleanse protocols.

1. https://x.com/WarClandestine/status/1828218116754809171