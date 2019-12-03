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FHWG Skip Estes of ALEC - Rich States Poor States and WHY
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2 views • December 03, 2019
Why are some States losing population and business while others are gaining in both? Skip presents a very visual perspective on what the various States look like from that unique perspective. Find out the States that are taking heed and improving their standing, while others persist in the ways that are already negatively affecting their State.
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