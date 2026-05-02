Lessons from Global Disruptions (Marjory Wildcraft)

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Beef prices explode and supply chains snap from India’s plastic bag shortage halting rice to weekly fish price increases in Taiwan? Marjory Wildcraft reveals why raising cavies (guinea pigs) is the easiest, most resilient protein source you can start today: they eat grass, need almost no water, resist disease, and produce delicious dark meat better than rabbits. You can build real security and even a thriving micro-business selling livestock to neighbors who finally wake up.
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