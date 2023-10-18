Create New Account
✨ Empowered Sales Tip: Ideal Clients Assessments 🌟
Finding Genius Podcast
Joanna Sapir, a business strategist explains that in the sales process, it's all about understanding your prospective client's needs. 💡

A thorough assessment ensures alignment with your programs. 📋

I advocate offering assessments for free, so clients can see the value you bring.

💪 It's about empowerment and finding the perfect fit. 🌟

Keywords
sustainable businessbusiness transformationsustainable success

