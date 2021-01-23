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Why did Psychiatrists Repackage Distractibility as ADHD?
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294 views • January 23, 2021
It is because they have mastered the art of concocting the disorder, creating the drug for the disorder and then bombarding the public with advertisements to convince them they’re afflicted, leaving little choice but to get “prescribed”.
Psychiatrists are interested in drugs because we use a lot of them. Most people who visit a doctor for a mental health problem will come away with a prescription for at least one.
In fact there have been 44 warnings from eight countries, including the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, France and Singapore warning that ADHD drugs cause harmful, even deadly side effects including: 13 warnings on stimulants causing heart problems, 10 warnings on stimulants causing mania/psychosis, 9 warnings on stimulants causing cardiovascular problems and 8 warnings on stimulants causing death.
A total of 4,404,360 children in the U.S. between the ages of 0-17, are taking harmful and addictive ADHD drugs for a yet to be scientifically-proven brain abnormality.
https://www.cchrint.org/2014/10/16/adhd-awareness-month-a-pharmaceutical-marketing-campaign-to-get-more-kids-on-drugs/
https://www.cchrint.org/2014/10/17/adhd-is-not-a-real-disease/
https://www.cchrint.org/2014/11/12/deaths-from-prescription-drugs-skyrocket-top-3-overdose-drugs-include-adhd-drugs-anti-anxiety-drugs/
https://www.cchrint.org/2014/11/13/adhd-drugs-have-never-been-proven-safe-or-effective/
https://www.cchrint.org/2014/11/18/global-surge-in-adhd-diagnosis-has-more-to-do-with-marketing-than-medicine/
https://www.cchrint.org/2014/11/19/adhd-is-an-economic-and-cultural-plague-than-a-medical-one-rise-in-adhd-cases-is-due-to-marketing-not-medicine/
https://www.cchrint.org/2014/12/08/global-increase-in-adhd-diagnoses-due-to-drug-company-marketing/
https://www.cchrint.org/2015/02/18/adhd-definitely-doesnt-exist/
https://www.cchrint.org/2015/07/03/adhd-psychiatric-epidemic-or-hype/
https://www.cchrint.org/2015/11/24/prescription-terrorism/
https://www.cchrint.org/2015/12/09/how-adhd-became-a-multi-billion-dollar-industry/
https://www.cchrint.org/2016/06/06/candy-flavored-adhd-drugs-adhd-superheroes/
https://www.cchrint.org/2016/08/24/adhd-redefining-childhood-as-a-mental-disorder-for-profit/
https://www.cchrint.org/2016/09/22/adhd-drugs-can-cause-psychosis-in-children/
https://www.cchrint.org/2016/11/09/adhd-is-real-campaign-chadd-pharmafunding/
https://www.cchrint.org/2017/04/05/study-shows-long-term-use-of-adhd-drugs-ineffective-as-treatment-but-do-cause-growth-suppression/
https://www.cchrint.org/2017/08/09/watchdog-group-alerts-parents-and-teachers-about-gifted-children-being-mislabeled-adhd-and-given-stimulant-drugs/
https://www.cchrint.org/2017/08/23/teen-overdose-deaths-from-adhd-anti-anxiety-drugs-on-the-rise/
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
“CCHR is calling on anyone whose family member or friend has been the victim of dangerous psychiatric drug prescription practices or electroshock and other brain-intervention psychiatric therapies; sexual assault, billing fraud, negligence or any other crime or abuse committed in the mental health system to contact CCHR.”
cchr.org
cchrint.org
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Your search will yield a summary of the following three different sources of data on documented psychiatric drug risks:
1. International drug regulatory warnings.
2. Studies published in worldwide medical journals.
3. Adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2004-2012, by doctors, pharmacists, health care providers, attorneys and consumers.
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
Psychiatrists are interested in drugs because we use a lot of them. Most people who visit a doctor for a mental health problem will come away with a prescription for at least one.
In fact there have been 44 warnings from eight countries, including the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, France and Singapore warning that ADHD drugs cause harmful, even deadly side effects including: 13 warnings on stimulants causing heart problems, 10 warnings on stimulants causing mania/psychosis, 9 warnings on stimulants causing cardiovascular problems and 8 warnings on stimulants causing death.
A total of 4,404,360 children in the U.S. between the ages of 0-17, are taking harmful and addictive ADHD drugs for a yet to be scientifically-proven brain abnormality.
https://www.cchrint.org/2014/10/16/adhd-awareness-month-a-pharmaceutical-marketing-campaign-to-get-more-kids-on-drugs/
https://www.cchrint.org/2014/10/17/adhd-is-not-a-real-disease/
https://www.cchrint.org/2014/11/12/deaths-from-prescription-drugs-skyrocket-top-3-overdose-drugs-include-adhd-drugs-anti-anxiety-drugs/
https://www.cchrint.org/2014/11/13/adhd-drugs-have-never-been-proven-safe-or-effective/
https://www.cchrint.org/2014/11/18/global-surge-in-adhd-diagnosis-has-more-to-do-with-marketing-than-medicine/
https://www.cchrint.org/2014/11/19/adhd-is-an-economic-and-cultural-plague-than-a-medical-one-rise-in-adhd-cases-is-due-to-marketing-not-medicine/
https://www.cchrint.org/2014/12/08/global-increase-in-adhd-diagnoses-due-to-drug-company-marketing/
https://www.cchrint.org/2015/02/18/adhd-definitely-doesnt-exist/
https://www.cchrint.org/2015/07/03/adhd-psychiatric-epidemic-or-hype/
https://www.cchrint.org/2015/11/24/prescription-terrorism/
https://www.cchrint.org/2015/12/09/how-adhd-became-a-multi-billion-dollar-industry/
https://www.cchrint.org/2016/06/06/candy-flavored-adhd-drugs-adhd-superheroes/
https://www.cchrint.org/2016/08/24/adhd-redefining-childhood-as-a-mental-disorder-for-profit/
https://www.cchrint.org/2016/09/22/adhd-drugs-can-cause-psychosis-in-children/
https://www.cchrint.org/2016/11/09/adhd-is-real-campaign-chadd-pharmafunding/
https://www.cchrint.org/2017/04/05/study-shows-long-term-use-of-adhd-drugs-ineffective-as-treatment-but-do-cause-growth-suppression/
https://www.cchrint.org/2017/08/09/watchdog-group-alerts-parents-and-teachers-about-gifted-children-being-mislabeled-adhd-and-given-stimulant-drugs/
https://www.cchrint.org/2017/08/23/teen-overdose-deaths-from-adhd-anti-anxiety-drugs-on-the-rise/
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
“CCHR is calling on anyone whose family member or friend has been the victim of dangerous psychiatric drug prescription practices or electroshock and other brain-intervention psychiatric therapies; sexual assault, billing fraud, negligence or any other crime or abuse committed in the mental health system to contact CCHR.”
cchr.org
cchrint.org
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Your search will yield a summary of the following three different sources of data on documented psychiatric drug risks:
1. International drug regulatory warnings.
2. Studies published in worldwide medical journals.
3. Adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2004-2012, by doctors, pharmacists, health care providers, attorneys and consumers.
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
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