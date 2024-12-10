The Syrian army did not run - Syrian soldier says they were ordered to STAND DOWN!? FIGHT CONTINUES!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Syrian army did not run.
Syrian soldier says they were ordered to surrender after some type of “agreement”.
They say they have gathered in the coastal mountains, and will continue to fight. “With our souls with our blood, we give to Syria”.
The question is who ordered the surrender ? What back door deals were made and with who?