The MAHA health movement focusing on food NOT Vaccines

"They covered up the cancers caused by the polio "vaccines" by blaming smoking"
"Now they're covering up the cancers caused by the COVID vaccines by blaming food"
"Both original polio + C19 jabs cause cancer (at least in part) because they contain SV40"
➡️ Watch Full Video https://rumble.com/v6qizzk-vaccines-are-the-perfect-poison-thats-why-eugenicists-like-bill-gates-loves.html
Source @Real World News Channel
