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The Warning - 7 Days And 7 Nights The Cross Of Jesus Christ Will Be Seen In The Sky
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451 views • June 14, 2021
The Preceding Signs To The Warning (Illumination Of Conscience) - Private Revelation and Biblical Prophecy - Compiled By "A Soul" of MaryRefugeOfSouls
Signs of the Times - Second Sun - Two Suns - Comet - Asteroid - Blood Moon - Miracle of the Sun
The last image is the oldest painting of the Blessed Mother Mary and the Child Jesus - painted by Saint Luke the Evangelist who wrote the Gospel
See this free downloadable PDF of the 61 slides/frames for translation and slow readers:
https://maryrefugeofholylove.files.wordpress.com/2021/06/the-warning-illumination-of-conscience-7-days-and-7-nights-the-cross-of-jesus-christ-will-be-seen-in-the-sky-maryrefugeofsouls-pdf.pdf
Visit the blog https://maryrefugeofsouls.com for more information and prophecies
Based on this writing by "A Soul":
The Preceding Signs To The Great Warning (Illumination of Conscience) – 7 Days and 7 Nights The Cross of Our Savior Will Be Seen in the Sky – MaryRefugeOfSouls
https://maryrefugeofsouls.com/2020/10/12/the-preceding-signs-to-the-great-warning-illumination-of-conscience-7-days-and-7-nights-the-cross-of-our-savior-will-be-seen-in-the-sky-maryrefugeofsouls/
Signs of the Times - Second Sun - Two Suns - Comet - Asteroid - Blood Moon - Miracle of the Sun
The last image is the oldest painting of the Blessed Mother Mary and the Child Jesus - painted by Saint Luke the Evangelist who wrote the Gospel
See this free downloadable PDF of the 61 slides/frames for translation and slow readers:
https://maryrefugeofholylove.files.wordpress.com/2021/06/the-warning-illumination-of-conscience-7-days-and-7-nights-the-cross-of-jesus-christ-will-be-seen-in-the-sky-maryrefugeofsouls-pdf.pdf
Visit the blog https://maryrefugeofsouls.com for more information and prophecies
Based on this writing by "A Soul":
The Preceding Signs To The Great Warning (Illumination of Conscience) – 7 Days and 7 Nights The Cross of Our Savior Will Be Seen in the Sky – MaryRefugeOfSouls
https://maryrefugeofsouls.com/2020/10/12/the-preceding-signs-to-the-great-warning-illumination-of-conscience-7-days-and-7-nights-the-cross-of-our-savior-will-be-seen-in-the-sky-maryrefugeofsouls/
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