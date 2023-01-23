Create New Account
Founding Tenther: John Hancock
Tenth Amendment Center
Published Yesterday |

Born Jan 23, 1737 - John Hancock was one of the most influential and important Revolutionaries, from the Stamp and Townshend Acts, through the Boston Massacre and the War for Independence. But he was also one of the leading advocates of what became the 10th Amendment.

Path to Liberty: Jan 23, 2023


Keywords
libertyconstitutionhistoryfounding fatherslibertarianfounders10th amendmentamerican revolutiondecentralizejohn hancocktoday in history

