Founding Tenther: John Hancock

Born Jan 23, 1737 - John Hancock was one of the most influential and important Revolutionaries, from the Stamp and Townshend Acts, through the Boston Massacre and the War for Independence. But he was also one of the leading advocates of what became the 10th Amendment.
Path to Liberty: Jan 23, 2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.