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Inside Australias Covid internment camp
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190 views • December 07, 2021
Near the 16:40 min. mark she said these camps are being build all around the world. She never tested positive but they imprisoned her anyway, for not telling them the truth about when she was last tested. So, they locked her up for 2 wks for lying. Hayley Hodgson, 26, moved to Darwin from Melbourne to escape the never-ending lockdowns — only to find herself locked up in a Covid Internment Camp without even having the virus. She’s just returned from a 14-day detention at Howard Springs, the 2000-capacity Covid camp outside Darwin to which regional Covid cases are transported by the authorities. In an exclusive interview with Freddie Sayers, she recounted her experiences. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGFdWcJU7-0
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DISCLAIMER: Now days we can’t find the truth. Everyone is spinning, lying, giving disinfo, you name it, so all I can do is give you info I have found that is interesting and it’s up to you to decide if you want to believe it or not. We must take in all kinds of info and be discerning about it because we don’t know what is true...we don’t want to throw out something that might be true even tho we thought it wasn’t. Just do your own research and be discerning.
MY MAIN PLATFORM IS UGETUBE where all my video go up first: https://ugetube.com/@WGON
NEW PLATFORM I don’t post much here: RUMBLE: rumble.com/user/WGON
Bitchute doesn’t always publish my videos but I do try: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OsYxBxQUpJHs/
New platform on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@WGON:35a36371ed85a983c1021a193d9bcc95f3f00601
Brighteon takes most of the day to publish videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/linkirb1
BEDTIME BIBLE CHAT is now back on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNwIoG85jxDTE9nsnGjvO_Q/videos
This is for BBC only, no other types of videos will go there.
DONATIONS for WGON and the Outreach Ministry can be mailed to:
Linda Kirby
PO Box 366
Shelbyville, TN 37162
OUTREACH EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
My email: linkirb@gmail or [email protected]
www.whatsgoingonnews.net I post news videos on my website as well as articles from around the world.
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