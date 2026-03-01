THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 98: The Greatest Story Ever Told

The redemption story begins with a virtual time run that showed the Godhead how sentient beings would act. This is why the Bible says that Jesus was slain from the foundation of the world and explains why the Son of God was incarnated.

It also clarifies how the Godhead knows the future, allowing them to make external adjustments as needed. In this way, the Godhead was omniscient because they had already seen everything. The Holy Spirit was only available as a temporary anointing in the Old Testament and that meant that all guidance was carried out by Jesus, holy angels, and even through the use of punishment.

The Godhead chose the bloodline of Terah for the future Redeemer but each generation struggled against the Luciferian onslaught. It was a brutal time for God’s chosen people as most of them succumbed to sinful desires and perished.

