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"North" - (Russian Invasion In Winter)
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562 views • November 09, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophecy of the fast and furious clandestine attack on the USA. It will be a “Blitzkrieg revolution”- quick and painless for the Russians, but the U.S. will suffer great losses because she is unaware of a threat. However WE are not unaware, so we must pray and ask God to show us our role. We must keep ourselves close to Jesus, and not let our lamps burn out as some are doing. These are serious matters, read the full prophecy here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/01/12/north-january-9-2020/
Other related links:
D-Day: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/21/d-day-december-21-2019/
Enemy At The Gates: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/18/enemy-at-the-gates-december-9-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophecy of the fast and furious clandestine attack on the USA. It will be a “Blitzkrieg revolution”- quick and painless for the Russians, but the U.S. will suffer great losses because she is unaware of a threat. However WE are not unaware, so we must pray and ask God to show us our role. We must keep ourselves close to Jesus, and not let our lamps burn out as some are doing. These are serious matters, read the full prophecy here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/01/12/north-january-9-2020/
Other related links:
D-Day: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/21/d-day-december-21-2019/
Enemy At The Gates: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/18/enemy-at-the-gates-december-9-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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