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Jessie Waters Validates Q ( ~ A Primer )
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134 views • December 12, 2019
FULL credit belongs to iPOT (In Pursuit of Truth). This is a cut from the full video and is what I consider to be, a perfect primer of awareness as to existence of what I know is not 1 person, but a group of not just regular people.
A behind the scenes Mil Op that I HAD KNOWLEDGE OF... many years prior to to the knowledge of Q. My sources were military and it was during the Obama admin when it was quite apparent we were at the peak of a long developing hostile takeover by foreign and dark entities.
As always, believe what you will, don't believe what you won't. Many MANY proofs exist and it is not my intent, nor is it my job to blow sunshine up anyone's ass. I just share what I validate. I am human, I make mistakes... but this I can confidentially assert is not one of those mistakes. Trump on!
ThankQ you iPOT
We the People LOVE YOU President Trump & will never back down.
Above all, We the People Love you Jesus and will never back down
MAGA/KAG/TRUST THE PLAN
~ ĐᗩⱠᕮ ᗯ ǤᖇᕮᕮN
Eph 5:11 🙏
“...have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them.”
Romans 8:28 🙏
"And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose."
iPOT ~ In Pursuit of Truth
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LA May
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Tucson, AZ 85737 - 9998
A behind the scenes Mil Op that I HAD KNOWLEDGE OF... many years prior to to the knowledge of Q. My sources were military and it was during the Obama admin when it was quite apparent we were at the peak of a long developing hostile takeover by foreign and dark entities.
As always, believe what you will, don't believe what you won't. Many MANY proofs exist and it is not my intent, nor is it my job to blow sunshine up anyone's ass. I just share what I validate. I am human, I make mistakes... but this I can confidentially assert is not one of those mistakes. Trump on!
ThankQ you iPOT
We the People LOVE YOU President Trump & will never back down.
Above all, We the People Love you Jesus and will never back down
MAGA/KAG/TRUST THE PLAN
~ ĐᗩⱠᕮ ᗯ ǤᖇᕮᕮN
Eph 5:11 🙏
“...have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them.”
Romans 8:28 🙏
"And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose."
iPOT ~ In Pursuit of Truth
156K subscribers
Follow me on GAB
https://gab.com/IPOT1776
and Twitter
https://twitter.com/IPOT1776
DropSpace
https://drop.space/@ipot1776
Brighteon.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/inp...
BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xe2z...
EMAIL: [email protected]
Support me on Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/SirPatrickMack
Care to send me a letter? (P.O. Box)
IPOT
LA May
P.O. Box #69236
11900 N. La Canada
Tucson, AZ 85737 - 9998
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