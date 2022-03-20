BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PASSIVE/RESIDUAL Income with the World's FIRST Glyphosate (aka "Roundup")-Detoxing Solution: Purium's BIOME MEDIC (Linktr.ee/GlyphosateGuy & DetoxRoundup.com
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
57 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
310 views • March 20, 2022

Courtesy of ResponsibleTechnology.org . For a 5-part plan to regain or safeguard your health:
1. PREVENT consuming GMOs & "Roundup" in the first place by growing your own food w/: https://FoodForestAbundanceFL.com (original: https://www.brighteon.com/1983d3d6-b775-477d-ac48-e1e53ee46eaf ) , Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns & https://tinyurl.com/StartYourFoodForestJourney (original: https://foodforestabundance.com/start-your-journey/?ref=OneHouseOffTheGrid . To help others grow their own food while earning commissions from anywhere in the world by becoming a FREE "Abundance Ambassador," fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/shareFFA (if link broken, use: https://affiliate.foodforestabundance.com/create-account?ref=OneHouseOffTheGrid ). For the "whole enchilada," of FFA resources, log into your Gmail before clicking-on: https://tinyurl.com/FFAfolder

 2. To possibly mobilize (stir-up) any glyphosate & other toxins stored in your fatty tissue with Richway amethyst crystal/far-infrared Biomat medical device, click-on: Bio-mats.com/danny or Biomat.com/danny-tseng . To share, use https://Linktr.ee/Biomat OR iWantABiomat.com


3. To bind the stirred-up toxins released into your bloodstream & gut w/ the world's FIRST & ONLY triple-patented, water-soluble, zeolite dietary supplement that:

* is highly bio-available

* can act systemically by leaving the gut for total body detoxification

* can actually get INSIDE cells by crossing cellular membranes, AND

* has an in-vitro pharmacokinetic study done on it, click-on: ZoiGlobal.com/Detox

5.To learn about a GAME-CHANGING SUPPLEMENT that's been shown to remove 74%  of glyphosate, click-on: tinyurl.com/LearnAboutBiomeMedic 

Purium's
BIome Medic is a super-high demand product. Give your body the superior gut health that it deserves w/ this "Core 4" Purium product. It can help flush harmful toxins, support “good” gut bacteria, & protect your good gut bugs from genetically-modified organisms (GMO) damage. Consuming Biome Medic May Help: *detoxify glyphosate *improve digestion *boost mood & immunity *reduce C-Reactive Protein--a biomarker for inflammation Main ingredients: * digestive wheat germ extract * chicory root fiber (a prebiotic) * fulvic & humic acids * bacillus coagulans (a probiotic) Save 25% AND get FREE 48 state shipping on your order of $250+, enter gift/referral code: PUREANDPREMIUM at: https://ishoppurium.com PLUS, when you buy 3 consecutive months of Biome Medic w/ an active "Smart Order," you'll get a FREE* bottle of Biome Medic in the 4th month! Lastly, Purium offers a 60-day $-back Guarantee** so there's NO risk to you! To help your kids detox from "Roundup," w/ Purium's Ultimate Lifestyle Transformation + Epi-Genius KIDS pack, click-on: https://ishoppurium.com?prods=5869229604936:1&giftcard=pureandpremium . To help your pet(s) and other furry friends detox from glyphosate with Purium's Epi-Genius DOGS, click-on: https://ishoppurium.com?prods=3922404900936:1&giftcard=pureandpremium . Watch other Purium videos at: https://tinyurl.com/PuriumYouTubeChannel To help others know about Biome Medic and possibly earn passive/residual income FROM HOME, visit: https://isharepurium.com/our-opportunity?giftcard=pureandpremium


 Contact me w/ ?'s OR fill-out: https://puriumenrollment.com/#/Enrollment?giftcard=pureandpremium voice: 1+786.441.2727 | TEXT: 305.297.9360, [email protected], [email protected] 

Keywords
biome medicdetoxing roundupglyphosate detoxingdetoxing glyphosateroundup detoxingpurium biome medic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Americans&#8217; trust in MMR vaccine declines amid measles outbreaks and policy controversies

Americans’ trust in MMR vaccine declines amid measles outbreaks and policy controversies

Willow Tohi
Morning Walk May Support Health All Day, Research Indicates

Morning Walk May Support Health All Day, Research Indicates

Iva Greene
Kombucha and Blood Sugar: Sugar Content, Research and Safety

Kombucha and Blood Sugar: Sugar Content, Research and Safety

Coco Somers
Physical fitness linked to better hearing in adults over 50, new study finds

Physical fitness linked to better hearing in adults over 50, new study finds

Willow Tohi
Scientists Say Children Need Greater Protection From Wireless Radiation

Scientists Say Children Need Greater Protection From Wireless Radiation

Morgan S. Verity
Eight-Hour Eating Window May Improve Blood Sugar Control in Type 1 Diabetes, Study Finds

Eight-Hour Eating Window May Improve Blood Sugar Control in Type 1 Diabetes, Study Finds

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy