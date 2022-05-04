A Returning Ukraine Psychologist Calls for the Whole World To Take Down Dictator Regimes

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【Ukraine Rescue】05/01/2022 A Ukrainian psychologist who is about to go back to Kyiv said that basically this is a problem of freedom in the 21 century. People should collaborate rather than stretch their muscles. It is time to eliminate all dictatorships around the world. In the future the world should be democratic and peaceful. Good people must fight for freedom to the end rather than be silent for too long.