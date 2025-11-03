Elite Parasites. The Ultimate Drain on Humanity.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The rise of the elitist class has been sucking the lifeblood from the masses since 1776. We talk about how bankers, globalists, and hidden architects engineered wars, created debt and moral decay, and also divide-and-conquer tactics through the Frankfurt School and technocratic blueprints. Revelation of the Method, psychological warfare and everyday mind control are tools to ultimately feed off your labor, freedom, and future. Could the simple power of non-participation starve them out?
