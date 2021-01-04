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Mayor Of Portland Now Against The Same Antifa Violence He Has Supported For The Last Four Years!
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0 view • January 04, 2021
Now that is is no longer politically advantageous Mayor Ted Wheeler of Portland is vowing to crack down on "anarchists and Antifa radicals.
For the past four years they've been his personal shock troops. Now that Trump's out they are no longer useful.
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For the past four years they've been his personal shock troops. Now that Trump's out they are no longer useful.
Like and share!
Follow and subscribe
Rumble-https://rumble.com/account/content/mortemtyrannus
Parler-
https://parler.com/profile/AmericanRight/posts
Gab-
https://gab.com/Mortemtyrannus
Minds-
https://www.minds.com/mortemtyrannus
Twitter-
https://Twitter.com/MortemTyrannus
BitTubers-
https://bittubers.com/profile/AmericanRight
Subscribe to my channels on
YouTube-
https://m.youtube.com/channel/
UCVQifUzFXUQgxgJ_bLMmyzw
Bitchute-
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dhVy9jW7EuUm/
Brighteon-
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/mortemtyrannus
LBRY
https://lbry.tv/@AmericanRight:e
———————————————————
Help support this channel @
PayPal - paypal.me/AmericanRight & SubscribeStar
https://www.subscribestar.com/american-right
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