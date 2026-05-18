The Evolution of Advertising, Branding and Propaganda

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Advertising began as simple signs and slogans, but evolved into one of the most powerful tools ever used to shape public behavior. Modern culture itself became engineered through marketing and persuasion.
FREE JASON LINDGREN PLAYLIST:
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FULL SHOW - EPISODE 563 - POSTED FOR MEMBERS:
https://www.crrow777radio.com/563-consume-obey-do-not-reproduce-they-still-live/