© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Magnetism Intentionally Added To 'Vaccine' - Proven
Follow
2
Share
Report
1641 views • June 08, 2021
BREAKING! Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew Peters with a horrific revelation regarding the ‘magnetism’ videos circulating the world of social media in self-recorded videos of people sticking metal objects to themselves.
The CDC has said receiving the ‘vaccine’ will not make you magnetic, including at the site of ‘vaccination’ which is usually your arm.
Dr. Ruby says, “They’re lying”, and provided evidence in support of her claim, as well as a disturbing warning about the ingredients in the jab, directly from the source.
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/06/exposed-magnetism-intentionally-added-to-vaccine-to-force-mrna-through-entire-body/
The CDC has said receiving the ‘vaccine’ will not make you magnetic, including at the site of ‘vaccination’ which is usually your arm.
Dr. Ruby says, “They’re lying”, and provided evidence in support of her claim, as well as a disturbing warning about the ingredients in the jab, directly from the source.
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/06/exposed-magnetism-intentionally-added-to-vaccine-to-force-mrna-through-entire-body/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.