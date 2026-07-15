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Important WARNING. He that saith he knoweth Christ&keepeth not His commandments, is a liar. To know Christ is to believe in Christ. Ergo he that keepeth not the commandments, believeth not in Christ.
Just a Messenger of God
Just a Messenger of God
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Please Read Pages 3-5 (Especially Page 4) https://onthewing.org/user/Tyndale%20-%20Obedience%20of%20a%20Christian%20Man%20-%20Modern.pdf

Psalm 85:9

1 Timothy 1:4-5

1:4nether geve hede to fables and genealogies which are endlesse and brede doutes more then godly edyfyinge which is by fayth:
1:5for ye ende of the comaundemet is love that cometh of a pure herte and of a good conscience and of fayth vnfayned:

Romans 1:4-6

1:4and declared to be the sonne of God with power of the holy goost that sanctifieth sence ye tyme that Iesus Christ oure Lorde rose agayne from deeth
1:5by whom we have receaved grace and apostleshyppe to bringe all maner hethe people vnto obedience of the fayth that is in his name:
1:6of the which hethen are ye a part also which are Iesus christes by vocacio.

Apply thine heart unto instruction, and thine ears to the words of knowledge. (Proverbs 23:12)

Looking diligently lest any man fail of the grace of God; lest any root of bitterness springing up trouble [you], and thereby many be defiled; Heb 12:15

Unto you first God, having raised up his Son Jesus, sent him to bless you, in turning away every one of you from his iniquities. Act 3:26

Colossians 3:5-17

5, ¶ Mortify therefore your members which are upon the earth; fornication, uncleanness, inordinate affection, evil concupiscence, and covetousness, which is idolatry: 

    6, For which things' sake the wrath of God cometh on the children of disobedience: 

    7, In the which ye also walked some time, when ye lived in them. 

    8, ¶ But now ye also put off all these; anger, wrath, malice, blasphemy, filthy communication out of your mouth. 

    9, Lie not one to another, seeing that ye have put off the old man with his deeds; 

    10, And have put on the new man, which is renewed in knowledge after the image of him that created him: 

    11, Where there is neither Greek nor Jew, circumcision nor uncircumcision, Barbarian, Scythian, bond nor free: but Christ is all, and in all. 

    12, ¶ Put on therefore, as the elect of God, holy and beloved, bowels of mercies, kindness, humbleness of mind, meekness, longsuffering; 

    13, Forbearing one another, and forgiving one another, if any man have a quarrel against any: even as Christ forgave you, so also do ye. 

    14, And above all these things put on charity, which is the bond of perfectness. 

    15, And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to the which also ye are called in one body; and be ye thankful. 

    16, Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom; teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord. 

    17, And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by him. 

Acts 10:34-43

34, ¶ Then Peter opened his mouth, and said, Of a truth I perceive that God is no respecter of persons: 
    35, But in every nation he that feareth him, and worketh righteousness, is accepted with him. 
    36, The word which God sent unto the children of Israel, preaching peace by Jesus Christ: (he is Lord of all:) 
    37, That word, I say, ye know, which was published throughout all Judaea, and began from Galilee, after the baptism which John preached; 
    38, How God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Ghost and with power: who went about doing good, and healing all that were oppressed of the devil; for God was with him. 
    39, And we are witnesses of all things which he did both in the land of the Jews, and in Jerusalem; whom they slew and hanged on a tree: 
    40, Him God raised up the third day, and shewed him openly; 
    41, Not to all the people, but unto witnesses chosen before of God, even to us, who did eat and drink with him after he rose from the dead. 
    42, And he commanded us to preach unto the people, and to testify that it is he which was ordained of God to be the Judge of quick and dead. 
    43, To him give all the prophets witness, that through his name whosoever believeth in him shall receive remission of sins. 


1 John 3:7-13

3:7Babes let no man deceave you He that doeth righteousnes is righteous even as he is righteous.
3:8He that comitteth synne is of the devill: for the devyll synneth sence the begynnynge. For this purpose appered the sonne of god to lowse the workes of the devill.
3:9Whosoever is borne of god sinneth not: for his seed remayneth in him and he cannot sinne because he is borne of god.
3:10In this are the children of god knowen and the children of the devyll. Whosoever doeth not rightewesnes is not of God nether he that loveth not his brother.
3:11For this is the tydinges that ye hearde fro the begynninge that we shuld love one another:
3:12not as Cayn which was of the wicked and slewe his brother. And wherfore slewe he him? Because his awne workes were evyll and his brothers good.
3:13Marvayle not my brethren though the worlde hate you.
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