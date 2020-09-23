As COVID-1984 Accelerates Bill Gates Blames ‘Freedom’ For Spread of the Virus

Recently Bill Gates gave an interview to the Rothschild partially owned Economist. In this interview, Gates was asked about how he views the U.S. response to the outbreak. His reply was…Aside from the high ‘risk money’ the US ponied up for vaccine research and development, he think the U.S. is doing a poor job overall.Gates proceeded to directly blame the poor response on lack of preparation, but also freedom. Yes Bill Gates blamed our freedoms for the spread of the virus.Bill Gates then went on to praise China’s authoritarian response and said, despite the fact that peoples rights were violated, China’s response was really amazing!This is right out of the 2010 Rockefeller Lock Step document that laid out a scenario for A world of tighter top-down government control and more authoritarian leadership.In this video report, we examine how we seem to be living out a scenario very similar to a Rockefeller Foundation document from a decade ago.We also explore several examples of how what was Ince considered to be basic, fundamental freedoms are being erased in response to this current crisis.At the end of the day, one must always ask… who benefits?The covid-19 pandemic will be over by the end of 2021, says Bill GatesRockefeller Lockstep DocumentBill Gates: US fumbled coronavirus response because 'we believe in freedom'You Can Be Jailed If You Refuse Coronavirus Vaccine Says US AttorneyNo jab, no JOB: Bosses demand the right to sack their workers if they refuse to get a coronavirus vaccineWhen Teachers Call the Cops on Parents Whose Kids Skip Their Zoom ClassesAustralia Order To Remove Children Page 33Michigan College Will Digitally Track Students’ Movements At All TimesVaccines mandatory for all Texas students, even those learning virtuallyStates have authority to fine or jail people who refuse coronavirus vaccine, attorney saysNew York City will set up checkpoints to enforce quarantine for travelersHERE IT COMES: BILL GATES AND HIS GAVI VACCINE ALLIANCE LAUNCHING AI-POWERED ‘TRUST STAMP’ COMBINING A VACCINE AND DIGITAL BIOMETRIC ID IN WEST AFRICANew COVID-19 restrictions will be needed for anti-vaxxersCDC-Promoted Training Materials Say: Quarantine CHILDREN of Sick ParentsScott Morrison walks back mandatory coronavirus vaccination comments