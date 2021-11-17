© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Murder_Victim_says,'Don't Get Vaccinated Unless You're Ready to Suffer and Die'__|_777-zz-zz
Follow
1
Share
Report
192 views • November 17, 2021
Murder.victim.talks__'Don't Get Vaccinated Unless You're Ready to Suffer and Die'.Endless Torture
“My muscles disappeared as if to disintegrate. I was in ICU for several weeks and stabbed with needles up to 24 times a day for those several weeks while also receiving 6 or 7 IVs at the same time (continuously). It was constant torture that I cannot describe,” he wrote in his obituary.
“My muscles disappeared as if to disintegrate. I was in ICU for several weeks and stabbed with needles up to 24 times a day for those several weeks while also receiving 6 or 7 IVs at the same time (continuously). It was constant torture that I cannot describe,” he wrote in his obituary.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.