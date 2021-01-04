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The Bannon Cannon: All WRP Daily Intro-Segments Combined - January 4th 2021
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16 views • January 04, 2021
Given this show produces anywhere from 4hrs to 2hrs of high-quality information everyday and many people might not be able to afford that kind of time, I've decided to combine all of Mr. Bannon's show intro-segments in one clip, which gathers an incredibly concise and incisive take on the most important events of the day. I hope this might be useful for some of the very busy patriots out there!
(For those wondering about the weird ending go blame Steven Crowder 😁)
-Aired: Monday January 4th 2021 / Episodes 627/628/629/630
https://pandemic.warroom.org/
https://americasvoice.news/war-room
https://rumble.com/c/BannonsWarRoom
https://www.youtube.com/c/CitizensoftheAmericanRepublic
-Alt-Channels:
https://rumble.com/c/shepherdssling
https://ugetube.com/@Shepherds_Sling
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shepherds-sling/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shepherdssling
https://bittube.video/video-channels/shepherds.sling/videos
https://video.nobodyhasthe.biz/video-channels/shepherds.sling/videos
-Contact & Social Media:
https://gab.com/Shepherds_Sling
https://parler.com/profile/ShepherdsSling/posts
https://thedonald.win/u/Shepherds_Sling/
[email protected]
(For those wondering about the weird ending go blame Steven Crowder 😁)
-Aired: Monday January 4th 2021 / Episodes 627/628/629/630
https://pandemic.warroom.org/
https://americasvoice.news/war-room
https://rumble.com/c/BannonsWarRoom
https://www.youtube.com/c/CitizensoftheAmericanRepublic
-Alt-Channels:
https://rumble.com/c/shepherdssling
https://ugetube.com/@Shepherds_Sling
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shepherds-sling/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shepherdssling
https://bittube.video/video-channels/shepherds.sling/videos
https://video.nobodyhasthe.biz/video-channels/shepherds.sling/videos
-Contact & Social Media:
https://gab.com/Shepherds_Sling
https://parler.com/profile/ShepherdsSling/posts
https://thedonald.win/u/Shepherds_Sling/
[email protected]
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