The good Swedish nuclear plan, and reframing nuclear. War vs murder. Strong men have more sex

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
And a giant white willow and some middle aged oaks with a shitwarning.
Correction: I meant "Israel" not "Iran" many times; should be obvious.
#nuclearpower #Sweden #propaganda #oaks #media
New video, nuking texts, nuclear images and Newsom-free links:
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/the-good-swedish-nuclear-plan