cont The PURGE From Twitter Friday Updates & MORE 1 8 2021

So #Twitter is straight up "Thanos" snapping conservatives out of existence, meanwhile Facebook/Instagram have permanently banned our 45th president of the United States from their platform. Sort of makes you ask the question: what do they have to hide, and why are they so scared of our voice? ;) All of that and so much more on tonight's weekly round-up of news... we'll be covering, well, EVERYTHING! ;) You don't want to miss it! Resistance Chicks: the chicks who bring truth and HOPE when the world seems like it's spinning out of control. PLUS! Special #propheticword from Leah for the 20th of this month!

LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Masfaith3.