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Leigh Dundas: Trump's 2018 Executive order for election interference
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29 views • November 16, 2020
If it gets enforced, many big names would end up in jail.
The Executive Order:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-imposing-certain-sanctions-event-foreign-interference-united-states-election/
Trump Attorney Sidney Powell Interview re "Staggering Statistical Evidence" --
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFCXPw1t17o
Trump Attorney Lin Wood interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rETYHTiQu7M
Congressman Interview:
https://youtu.be/GbgZzA_mSpE
Dominion is based in Canada per Bloomberg:
https://www.bloomberg.com/profile/company/3614901Z:CN
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dominion_Voting_Systems
Scytl is based out of country:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scytl
Scytl’s connection to Ovum:
https://www.ciol.com/scytl-continues-leading-election-modernization-industry/
https://thenewamerican.com/soros-connected-vote-counting-firm-expands-in-u-s/
The Executive Order:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-imposing-certain-sanctions-event-foreign-interference-united-states-election/
Trump Attorney Sidney Powell Interview re "Staggering Statistical Evidence" --
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFCXPw1t17o
Trump Attorney Lin Wood interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rETYHTiQu7M
Congressman Interview:
https://youtu.be/GbgZzA_mSpE
Dominion is based in Canada per Bloomberg:
https://www.bloomberg.com/profile/company/3614901Z:CN
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dominion_Voting_Systems
Scytl is based out of country:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scytl
Scytl’s connection to Ovum:
https://www.ciol.com/scytl-continues-leading-election-modernization-industry/
https://thenewamerican.com/soros-connected-vote-counting-firm-expands-in-u-s/
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