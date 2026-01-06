M E MCCOY, Sworn In For The State, 171st To Testify

M. E. Mc COY, sworn for the State, in rebuttal.

I knew Mary Phagan. I saw her on April 26th, 1913 in front of Cooledge's place at 12 Forsyth Street. She was going towards pencil company, south on Forsyth Street on right hand side. It was near twelve o'clock. I left the corner of Walton and Forsyth Street exactly twelve o'clock and came straight on down there. It took me three or four minutes to go there.

CROSS EXAMINATION.

I know what time it was because I looked at my watch. First time I told it was a week ago last Saturday, when I told an officer. I didn't tell it because I didn't want to have anything to do with it. I didn't consider it as a matter of importance until I saw the statement of the motorman of the car she came in on, and I knew that was wrong. She was dressed in blue, a low, chunky girl. Her hair was not very dark. She had on a blue hat.