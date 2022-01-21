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Jason Reid Recognizes the Missed Red Flags Regarding His Son’s Suicide
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26 views • January 21, 2022
On March 21, 2018, 14-year-old Ryan Reid hung himself in his family's attic. He left behind a simple post-it note which read “Tell my story." His family was completely heartbroken and had no idea their son was in so much pain. However, his father vowed to fulfill Ryan's plea. Jason Reid produced an eye-opening documentary entitled Tell My Story educating parents about the importance of having meaningful conversations with our kids. Jason explains the various “red flags'' he missed leading up to the day Ryan ended his life. Creating the foundation ChooseLife.org, his goal is to save as many lives as possible and end teen suicide by helping parents own their child’s mental health the same way they own their child’s physical health.


TAKEAWAYS

85% of depression and anxiety cases in children are undiagnosed

The subtle signs our kids are giving us that may be a cry for help

Talk to your kids about mental health - what to say & what not to say

How to handle life after a loved one commits suicide or attempts


🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
The Daily Goalcast Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PW7Cx3iYYLk
Tell My Story Documentary: https://www.chooselife.org/film
Understanding Depression & Anxiety: https://www.chooselife.org/faq
Own Your Kids Mental Health Tedx Talks: https://bit.ly/JASONtedxTALKS
Happiness Poster: https://bit.ly/happinessPOSTER
Donate: https://www.chooselife.org/donate

🔗 CONNECT WITH JASON REID
Website: https://www.chooselife.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TellMyStoryFilm
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/choose_life_org/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Choose_Life_org
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/choose-life-org/

📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
Save America Newsletter: http://bit.ly/Save_America
Check Out Our Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
Instagram: https://bit.ly/IGCCM
Facebook: http://bit.ly/CCMFBgroup

📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
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Keywords
suicidedepressionmental healthteensanxietyred flagschoose lifetina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showtweensjason reidtell my storysuicide attempt
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