Jason Reid Recognizes the Missed Red Flags Regarding His Son’s Suicide

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TAKEAWAYS
85% of depression and anxiety cases in children are undiagnosed
The subtle signs our kids are giving us that may be a cry for help
Talk to your kids about mental health - what to say & what not to say
How to handle life after a loved one commits suicide or attempts
🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
The Daily Goalcast Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PW7Cx3iYYLk
Tell My Story Documentary: https://www.chooselife.org/film
Understanding Depression & Anxiety: https://www.chooselife.org/faq
Own Your Kids Mental Health Tedx Talks: https://bit.ly/JASONtedxTALKS
Happiness Poster: https://bit.ly/happinessPOSTER
Donate: https://www.chooselife.org/donate
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LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/choose-life-org/
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LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast
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