With Wagner "Coup" Leaving Russia (Exclusive Prigozhin) Special Report by Patrick Lancaster
American Patriots God Country
Published Monday

Patrick Lancaster goes with the Russian Private military company Wagner PMC as they leave Rostov, Russia after they spent a day controlling part of this Russian city. Prigozhin (the leader of Wagner) was with them and Lancaster was with them to show the world the facts on the ground that the Western MSM will not. He was even able to speak to Prigozhin himself about the day's events and got an exclusive comment.

Original Video Link:  https://youtu.be/7qvFQJEyjwA

Keywords
russiaputinvladamir putinpatrick lancasterrostovwagner pmcwagner grouprussian peopleyevgeny prigozhinprigozhinrussian coup

