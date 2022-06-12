Why don't you try mending the deficiencies on your farm?

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United States Senate Document #264 - “99% of the American people are deficient in minerals, and a marked deficiency in any one of the more important minerals actually results in disease,” in a well publicized report entitled Document 264 from the Department of Agriculture. June 1936...[PDF] - Click Here!
https://nopcbsnews.com/99-of-the-american-people-are-deficient-in-minerals---united-states-senate-document-264