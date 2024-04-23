Create New Account
WTF??? House Sergeant at Arms just said I will be fined $500 if I don’t delete this video
Thomas Massie: "Instead of fining democrats for waving flags, the House Sergeant at Arms just called and said I will be fined $500 if I don’t delete this video post. Mike Johnson really wants to memory hole this betrayal of America.

MASSIE POSTED: "This is the U.S. House of Representatives under the direction of Speaker Mike Johnson. Democrats are celebrating his total capitulation with no victory for securing our border. "


@RepThomasMassie

https://x.com/RepThomasMassie/status/1782858040657510501

