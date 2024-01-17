“Ukraine is a War, but Palestine is a Conflict” - She Calls Out the Western Hypocrisy - Brussels, Belgium

“Ukraine is a war, but Palestine is a conflict”

She calls out the western hypocrisy

I don't know who she is or where or when... I'm thinking this was at the NATO Military Committee in Chiefs of Defence session, 17 January 2024, Brussels. It has the same dark brown walls too.

Video I noticed today of Opening Remarks by the Chair of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer and the NATO Deputy Secretary General, Mr. Mircea Geoană, at the meeting of the NATO Military Committee in Chiefs of Defence session, 17 January 2024, Brussels.

It's BS but if you want to listen: Opening NATO Military Committee, 17th.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OplrBnlUxfM&ab_channel=NATOInternationalMilitaryStaff

and NATO article:

https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/news_221499.htm

