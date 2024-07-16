Donald Trump, The Darkness Of Eminem’s New Album & The Song He Wrote Through God

* One of the most downloaded songs in America is about the book of Revelation.

* John Rich says he channeled the entire thing from God.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 16 July 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-john-rich

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1813258091997327545