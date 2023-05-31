Head of Satanic Temple Scoffs at Challenge to Hold this Tiny Medal! What Happens Next is Amazing!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
May 30, 2023
Satanic High Wizard is challenged by a catholic lady to hold a miraculous medal. The satanist scoffs at the tin medal and accepts the challenge! That is when his life changed for good. Testimony of Zachary King.
See the full interview here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Z5-9WGXPTk
Music: 'Undertow' [Sombre Piano & Strings CC-BY] - Scott Buckley
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wTXyRfUFhFo
