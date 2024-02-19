Create New Account
Mass Vaccination and FIREFIGHTER deaths - part 9
The Prisoner
Firefighters were conned into believing they were protecting the community by receiving the experimental covid jabs. Of course none of that turned out to be true, and now firefighters are dying at extraordinary rates.

Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984

part 9mass vaccinationfirefighter deaths

