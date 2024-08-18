08.18.24 Cider Sunday: Cider Corps Dragon 5.0/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Dragon Fruit/ Watermelon mash up is a really nicely crafted cider.
Running 5.5 for the ABV, 0 IBUs and the best guessed SRM is a 17.
Sweet without being overly so she is reminiscent of a popular hard candy without the filling removal properties.
An easy 5 star for a summer time cooler.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.
Big 3 folks
Skal!
E.
