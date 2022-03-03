Ukrainians Protest at the White House

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Ukrainian protesters surrounded the White House demanding Joe Biden stop the war in Ukraine.
“We have a war in Ukraine and we want to stop that war. So we want to ask Biden to stop the war in Ukraine, support Ukraine, please,” a Ukrainian woman told White House Correspondent Dr. Matthew Harper. “Shelter our sky. That’s what we are asking for. The USA can do it. NATO can do it”
Biden is to blame for the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a Ukrainian man argued.
“What we see from the White House is a combination of stupidity and cowardice,” he said.