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Types of Alternative Medicine
Holistic Naturale
Holistic Naturale
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28 views • February 12, 2022
Complementary and alternative therapies take a holistic approach to physical and mental health. They consider all aspects of your physical and emotional wellbeing as a whole rather than treating particular symptoms separately.
For example, some complementary therapies focus on the mind, body and spirit, or on the flow of energy through the body.

Complementary therapies, such as yoga, massage and meditation,
may be used alongside conventional treatments whereas alternative therapies generally replace treatments offered by your doctor,
such as traditional Chinese medicine, Ayurvedic medicine
or some herbal remedies such as St John's wort.

We also look at the reasons why you may decide to try complementary or alternative therapies and what to look for when choosing a practitioner.

This video was created under a Creative Commons License. Click here to see the full list of images and attributions:
https://link.attribute.to/cc/1232997
Keywords
healthalternative medicinemeditationyogaherbsnatural medicinehomeopathytcmmedicinal herbsacupuncturecuppingqi gongtai chichinese medicinecomplementary medicinetuinaherbal medince
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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