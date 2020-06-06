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#004 Rosary - Sorrowful Mysteries - Norwegian
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13 views • June 06, 2020
Friday Rosary prayer of the Sorrowful Mysteries in Norwegian with english intro and ending.
Fredag Rosenkrans-bønn av Smertens Mysterier på norsk, med innledning, kommentarer og avslutning på engelsk.
Hail Mary in norwegian:
Hill deg Maria, full av nåde.
Herren er med deg.
Velsignet er du blant kvinner,
og velsignet er ditt livs frukt, Jesus.
Hellige Maria, Guds mor,
be for oss syndere,
nå og i vår dødstime.
Amen
Hail Mary in english:
Hail Mary, full of grace.
The Lord is with thee.
Blessed art thou amongst women,
and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus.
Holy Mary, Mother of God,
pray for us sinners,
now and at the hour of our death.
Amen.
Fredag Rosenkrans-bønn av Smertens Mysterier på norsk, med innledning, kommentarer og avslutning på engelsk.
Hail Mary in norwegian:
Hill deg Maria, full av nåde.
Herren er med deg.
Velsignet er du blant kvinner,
og velsignet er ditt livs frukt, Jesus.
Hellige Maria, Guds mor,
be for oss syndere,
nå og i vår dødstime.
Amen
Hail Mary in english:
Hail Mary, full of grace.
The Lord is with thee.
Blessed art thou amongst women,
and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus.
Holy Mary, Mother of God,
pray for us sinners,
now and at the hour of our death.
Amen.
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