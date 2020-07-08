Summer Break 2020

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Well, I'm enjoying my "week off" from the website . . . by posting more stuff to the website. Stay tuned to the front page of the website as I post some classic reports that you probably haven't seen before each day this week. Stay cool, have fun, see you next week.
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