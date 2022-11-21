Vaccine Disaster: Myopericarditis Rates off the Charts

https://gnews.org/articles/529819
Summary：11/18/2022 Dr. Peter McCullough: Mansanguan and Colleagues from Thailand come up with a rate of myocarditis of 2.3%, which is a dangerous ratio, in the prospective cohort studies for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.